Zimmer Biomet Salaries

Zimmer Biomet's salary ranges from $50,736 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in France at the low-end to $197,985 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zimmer Biomet. Last updated: 11/14/2025

Don't get lowballed
Mechanical Engineer
Median $100K

Quality Engineer

Sales
Median $85K
Biomedical Engineer
$124K

Business Analyst
Median $105K
Data Scientist
$78.4K
Product Designer
$66.1K
Product Design Manager
$177K
Software Engineer
$198K
Software Engineering Manager
$102K
Technical Program Manager
$50.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zimmer Biomet is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $197,985. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zimmer Biomet is $101,000.

