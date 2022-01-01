Company Directory
Cerner
Cerner Salaries

Cerner's salary ranges from $2,387 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager in United States at the low-end to $195,640 for a Sales in Australia at the high-end.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $8.7K
Associate Senior Software Engineer $11.8K
Senior Software Engineer $19.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Management Consultant
Median $58.3K
Solution Architect
Median $91.4K

Business Operations
$53.3K
Business Analyst
$49.8K
Customer Service
$51.7K
Data Analyst
$68.7K
Data Science Manager
$58.1K
Data Scientist
$63.7K
Human Resources
$14.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$124K
Product Designer
Median $100K
Product Manager
$2.4K
Programme Manager
Median $95.8K
Sales
$196K
Sales Engineer
$87.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$19.3K
Technical Program Manager
Median $97.6K
Technical Writer
$88.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cerner is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,640. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cerner is $61,012.

