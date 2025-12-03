Company Directory
Yardi
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Technical Program Manager

  • All Technical Program Manager Salaries

Yardi Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Canada at Yardi ranges from CA$123K to CA$175K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Yardi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/3/2025

Average Total Compensation

$102K - $119K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$88.8K$102K$119K$127K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Technical Program Manager submissions at Yardi to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Yardi?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Technical Program Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Yardi in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$175,318. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Yardi for the Technical Program Manager role in Canada is CA$122,873.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Yardi

Related Companies

  • Birlasoft
  • InfoVision
  • Xoriant
  • YASH Technologies
  • Enquero
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yardi/salaries/technical-program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.