Birlasoft
Birlasoft Salaries

Birlasoft's salary ranges from $1,438 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in India at the low-end to $165,825 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Birlasoft. Last updated: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $7K
Solution Architect
Median $160K
Business Analyst
$20.5K

Data Scientist
$15.1K
Human Resources
$1.4K
Management Consultant
$15.4K
Product Designer
$11.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$160K
Technical Program Manager
$166K
The highest paying role reported at Birlasoft is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,825. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Birlasoft is $15,374.

