Woven by Toyota Salaries

Woven by Toyota's salary ranges from $66,772 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Japan at the low-end to $773,850 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Woven by Toyota. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $66.8K
L4 $89.1K
L5 $127K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $475K
Product Manager
Median $211K

Data Scientist
$101K
Hardware Engineer
$774K
Mechanical Engineer
$302K
Project Manager
$201K
Recruiter
$80.4K
Solution Architect
$206K
Technical Program Manager
$332K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Woven by Toyota is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $773,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Woven by Toyota is $203,400.

