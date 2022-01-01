Reddit Salaries

Reddit's salary ranges from $125,899 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $874,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reddit. Last updated: 8/29/2025
YR 1
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:
100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.
