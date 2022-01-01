Company Directory
Reddit
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Reddit Salaries

Reddit's salary ranges from $125,899 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $874,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Reddit. Last updated: 8/29/2025

Reddit logo

$20K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
IC2 $159K
IC3 $266K
IC4 $416K
IC5 $478K
IC6 $874K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
IC1 $384K
IC3 $211K
IC4 $316K
IC5 $445K
Data Scientist
IC3 $206K
IC4 $257K
IC5 $363K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

83 47
83 47
Product Designer
IC1 $126K
IC4 $265K
IC5 $339K

UX Designer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $515K
Sales
IC3 $176K
IC4 $175K
Data Science Manager
Median $450K
UX Researcher
Median $260K
Financial Analyst
Median $140K
Project Manager
Median $145K
Recruiter
Median $145K
Accountant
Median $154K

Technical Accountant

Data Analyst
$250K
Information Technologist (IT)
$210K
Program Manager
$201K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$222K
Solution Architect
$147K

Data Architect

Technical Program Manager
$176K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

100%

YR 1

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 1-year vesting schedule:

  • 100% vests in the 1st-YR (100.00% annually)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Reddit, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Vesting Schedule 100% after year 1.

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Reddit is Software Engineer at the IC6 level with a yearly total compensation of $874,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Reddit is $235,959.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Reddit

Related Companies

  • Hinge
  • TuneIn
  • Twitch
  • Credit Karma
  • Hulu
  • See all companies →

Other Resources