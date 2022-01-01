Company Directory
Waymo
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Waymo Salaries

Waymo's salary ranges from $59,623 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $950,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Waymo. Last updated: 8/27/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $236K
L4 $317K
L5 $419K
L6 $576K
L7 $900K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

Technical Program Manager
L4 $254K
L5 $327K
L6 $457K
Data Scientist
L4 $255K
L5 $339K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

82 46
82 46
Hardware Engineer
L5 $394K
L6 $479K
Product Manager
Median $418K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $950K
Program Manager
Median $194K
Human Resources
Median $145K
Recruiter
Median $173K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $378K
Accountant
$98K

Technical Accountant

Business Operations Manager
$358K
Business Analyst
$392K
Business Development
$510K
Data Science Manager
$390K
Financial Analyst
$265K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.6K
Marketing Operations
$209K
Product Designer
$118K
Project Manager
$543K
UX Researcher
$125K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
WMU

At Waymo, WMUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

WMUs are Waymo's version of RSUs

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Waymo is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $950,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Waymo is $338,893.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Waymo

Related Companies

  • Argo AI
  • Noom
  • Tango
  • Survios
  • Instacart
  • See all companies →

Other Resources