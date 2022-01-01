Company Directory
Tango
Tango Salaries

Tango's salary ranges from $42,210 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $92,852 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tango. Last updated: 10/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $86.4K
Data Analyst
$66.1K
Data Scientist
$51.7K

Marketing Operations
$90.1K
Product Designer
$42.2K
Product Manager
$92.9K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Tango, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Tango es Gerente de Producto at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $92,852. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Tango es $76,265.

