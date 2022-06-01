Company Directory
Verbit
Verbit Salaries

Verbit's salary ranges from $32,238 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Ukraine at the low-end to $162,670 for a Software Engineer in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Verbit. Last updated: 10/16/2025

Product Manager
$130K
Recruiter
$32.2K
Software Engineer
$163K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
59 25
Software Engineering Manager
$109K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Verbit is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $162,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Verbit is $119,343.

