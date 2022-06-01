Company Directory
WSO2
Work Here? Claim Your Company

WSO2 Salaries

WSO2's salary ranges from $7,914 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Sri Lanka at the low-end to $203,975 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WSO2. Last updated: 9/2/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $20K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$7.9K
Solution Architect
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WSO2 is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $203,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WSO2 is $20,028.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for WSO2

Related Companies

  • Netwrix
  • Verbit
  • Andela
  • Arcesium
  • Zoho
  • See all companies →

Other Resources