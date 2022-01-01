Company Directory
UBS
Work Here? Claim Your Company

UBS Salaries

UBS's salary ranges from $22,039 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager in United States at the low-end to $230,974 for a Program Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of UBS. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Employee $112K
Authorized Officer $124K
Associate Director $162K
Director $207K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Quantitative Developer

Data Scientist
Employee $117K
Authorized Officer $120K
Associate Director $154K

Quantitative Researcher

Investment Banker
Analyst $136K
Associate Director $210K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

56 23
56 23
Financial Analyst
Median $110K
Business Analyst
Median $110K
Product Manager
Median $138K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $175K
Business Operations Manager
Median $64.2K
Management Consultant
Median $82.5K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Solution Architect
Median $206K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $106K
Technical Program Manager
Median $173K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $108K
Accountant
$44.6K
Administrative Assistant
$80.4K
Business Operations
$109K
Business Development
$76.3K
Chief of Staff
$159K
Data Analyst
$162K
Data Science Manager
$22K
Human Resources
$164K
Legal
$159K
Product Designer
$143K
Product Design Manager
$28.3K
Program Manager
$231K
Recruiter
$148K
Sales
$159K
Total Rewards
$157K
UX Researcher
$137K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at UBS is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $230,974. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UBS is $137,369.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for UBS

Related Companies

  • Macquarie Group
  • Citi
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • BlackRock
  • Prudential Financial
  • See all companies →

Other Resources