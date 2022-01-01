Texas Instruments Salaries

Company Directory
Texas Instruments's salary ranges from $2,448 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $295,470 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Texas Instruments. Last updated: 12/1/2025

Hardware Engineer
24 $25.5K
26 $35.6K
28 $63.1K
29 $97.5K
30 $107K

Analogue Engineer

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Software Engineer
24 $27.3K
26 $40.6K
28 $62.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Electrical Engineer
24 $106K
26 $133K
28 $152K
29 $211K

Mechanical Engineer
24 $99.7K
26 $124K
28 $143K

Manufacturing Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

Maintenance Engineer

Marketing
24 $131K
26 $131K
28 $150K
29 $241K
Chemical Engineer
Median $113K

Process Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Sales
26 $196K
28 $249K

Field Sales Representative

Project Manager
Median $185K
Sales Engineer
24 $156K
26 $191K
Product Designer
Median $125K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $97.4K
Programme Manager
Median $252K
Business Analyst
Median $105K
Business Development
Median $259K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $86K
Solution Architect
Median $156K
Accountant
$45.2K
Business Operations Manager
$227K
Data Analyst
$86.3K
Data Scientist
$112K
Facilities Manager
$206K
Financial Analyst
$128K
Graphic Designer
$106K
Human Resources
$88.9K
Legal
$295K
Marketing Operations
$45.5K
Materials Engineer
$161K
Product Design Manager
$69.6K
Product Manager
$72.8K
Technical Account Manager
$203K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
Venture Capitalist
$2.4K
Vesting Schedule

0%

YR 1

0%

YR 2

0%

YR 3

100%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Texas Instruments, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 0% vests in the 1st-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 2nd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 0% vests in the 3rd-YR (0.00% annually)

  • 100% vests in the 4th-YR (100.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Texas Instruments is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $295,470. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Texas Instruments is $124,324.

