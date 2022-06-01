Company Directory
Riskified
Riskified Salaries

Riskified's salary ranges from $96,592 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Israel at the low-end to $206,500 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Riskified. Last updated: 9/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $142K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Sales
Median $207K
Business Development
$162K

Data Analyst
$131K
Data Scientist
$129K
Human Resources
$96.6K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Product Designer
$122K
Product Manager
$173K
Sales Engineer
$189K
Software Engineering Manager
$199K
Solution Architect
$159K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Riskified is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $206,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Riskified is $150,508.

