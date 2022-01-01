Company Directory
Citrix
Citrix Salaries

Citrix's salary ranges from $25,125 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $224,420 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citrix. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $26K
Software Engineer II $29.8K
Senior Software Engineer I $41.7K
Senior Software Engineer II $50.1K
Staff Software Engineer $69.3K
Principal Software Engineer $138K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Product Manager
Median $220K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $88.6K

Marketing
Median $182K
Solution Architect
Median $123K

Cloud Architect

Business Analyst
$121K
Customer Service
$25.1K
Customer Success
$63.6K
Data Analyst
$25.3K
Data Science Manager
$94.4K
Data Scientist
$74.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $169K
Management Consultant
$189K
Marketing Operations
$111K
Product Designer
$180K
Product Design Manager
$224K
Program Manager
$148K
Sales Engineer
$133K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $153K
Technical Program Manager
$79.2K
Technical Writer
$28.2K
Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.33% annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.33% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Citrix is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $224,420. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Citrix is $102,458.

