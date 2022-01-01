Citrix Salaries

Citrix's salary ranges from $25,125 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $224,420 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Citrix. Last updated: 10/17/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
At Citrix, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-YR (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.33% annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.33% annually)
