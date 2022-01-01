Company Directory
Relativity
Relativity Salaries

Relativity's salary ranges from $102,060 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $298,500 for a Business Operations at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Relativity. Last updated: 10/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $102K
Advanced Software Engineer $120K
Senior Software Engineer $150K
Lead Software Engineer $178K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $210K

Product Designer
Median $119K
Business Operations
$299K
Data Science Manager
$217K
Data Scientist
$147K
Marketing
$168K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$145K
UX Researcher
$110K
Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

50%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Relativity, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-YR (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (30.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 4th-YR (50.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Relativity is Business Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Relativity is $147,131.

