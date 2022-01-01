Download App
Relativity
Relativity
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Relativity Benefits
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Vision Insurance
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Employee Assistance Program
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Disability Insurance
Life Insurance
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Sick Time
Home
Housing Stipend
Remote Work
Financial & Retirement
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
Relativity Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
Housing Stipend
Offered by employer
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Unlimited
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
Offered by employer
Learning and Development
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Savings Account (HSA)
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
12 weeks
Maternity Leave
12 weeks
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Remote Work
Offered by employer
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Offered by employer
