R1 RCM's salary ranges from $18,258 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $265,665 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of R1 RCM. Last updated: 11/29/2025
OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed
We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:
In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/r1-rcm/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.