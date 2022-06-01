Company Directory
R1 RCM
R1 RCM Salaries

R1 RCM's salary ranges from $18,258 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $265,665 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of R1 RCM. Last updated: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $154K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Operations Manager
$18.3K
Business Analyst
$99.5K

Data Scientist
$131K
Financial Analyst
$179K
Product Designer
$134K
Product Manager
$35.3K
Project Manager
$135K
Software Engineering Manager
$266K
The highest paying role reported at R1 RCM is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $265,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at R1 RCM is $134,325.

