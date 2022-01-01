Company Directory
Centene
Centene Salaries

Centene's salary ranges from $42,785 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $193,463 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Centene. Last updated: 9/9/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $78.4K
L2 $104K
L3 $133K
L4 $129K
L5 $153K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Business Analyst
L1 $69.3K
L2 $83.4K
Actuary
Median $110K

Data Scientist
Median $99.1K
Data Analyst
Median $79K
Project Manager
Median $81K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $116K
Technical Program Manager
Median $130K
Product Designer
Median $140K
Product Manager
Median $120K
Accountant
$78.4K
Administrative Assistant
$42.8K
Business Development
$97.3K
Data Science Manager
$193K
Financial Analyst
$66.3K
Human Resources
$158K
Marketing
$191K
Program Manager
$147K
Recruiter
$151K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Solution Architect
$145K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$98K
Missing your title?

The highest paying role reported at Centene is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Centene is $117,203.

