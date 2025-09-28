UX Researcher compensation in United States at Qualtrics totals $145K per year for L4. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)
FAQ
What is the highest UX Researcher salary at Qualtrics in United States?
The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Researcher at Qualtrics in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $177,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
How much do Qualtrics UX Researcher employees get paid in United States?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qualtrics for the UX Researcher role in United States is $122,180.