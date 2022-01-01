Company Directory
Palantir
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Palantir Salaries

Palantir's salary ranges from $77,113 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $408,000 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Palantir. Last updated: 8/26/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $255K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Forward Deployed Software Engineer

Business Development
Median $150K
Technical Program Manager
Median $205K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Product Manager
Median $200K
Solution Architect
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $183K
Product Designer
Median $175K
Program Manager
Median $180K
Project Manager
Median $150K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K
Accountant
$126K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
$77.1K
Business Operations
$241K
Business Analyst
$141K
Corporate Development
$132K
Human Resources
$104K
Information Technologist (IT)
$408K
Legal
$255K
Management Consultant
$164K
Marketing
$134K
Product Design Manager
$302K
Recruiter
$165K
Sales
$137K
Sales Engineer
$147K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-YR (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-YR (1.67% monthly)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-YR (1.67% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Palantir, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại Palantir là Chuyên Viên Công Nghệ Thông Tin (IT) at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $408,000. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại Palantir là $170,357.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Palantir

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • Medallia
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • FICO
  • Amplitude
  • See all companies →

Other Resources