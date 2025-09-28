Company Directory
The average Product Design Manager total compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $287K to $410K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

$329K - $386K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$287K$329K$386K$410K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Product Design Manager hos Qualtrics in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $410,085. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Qualtrics for Product Design Manager rollen in United States er $287,410.

Other Resources