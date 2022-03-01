Onex Salaries

Company Directory
Onex's salary ranges from $12,158 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $170,145 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Onex. Last updated: 11/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $12.2K
Business Analyst
$123K
Information Technologist (IT)
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Marketing
$88.2K
Product Designer
$136K
Product Manager
$110K
Sales
$121K
Solution Architect
$170K
Technical Program Manager
$21.3K
The highest paying role reported at Onex is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,145. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Onex is $110,223.

