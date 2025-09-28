Company Directory
Niagara Bottling
Niagara Bottling Mechanical Engineer Salaries

The median Mechanical Engineer compensation in United States package at Niagara Bottling totals $120K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Niagara Bottling's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/28/2025

What are the career levels at Niagara Bottling?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Niagara Bottling in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $172,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Niagara Bottling for the Mechanical Engineer role in United States is $127,000.

