Meijer
Meijer Salaries

Meijer's salary ranges from $100,500 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $180,900 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Meijer. Last updated: 8/9/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
Median $127K
Software Engineer
Median $106K
Business Operations
$101K

Data Analyst
$132K
Product Designer
$123K
Product Manager
$147K
Software Engineering Manager
$173K
Solution Architect
$181K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Meijer is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $180,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meijer is $129,169.

