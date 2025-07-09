Company Directory
Minsait
Minsait Salaries

Minsait's salary ranges from $23,619 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager at the low-end to $48,536 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Minsait. Last updated: 9/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $40.2K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $31.4K
Data Analyst
Median $26.6K

Data Scientist
$38.3K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.4K
Management Consultant
$48.5K
Technical Program Manager
$23.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Minsait is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $48,536. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Minsait is $38,258.

