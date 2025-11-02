Company Directory
Mercari
Mercari Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Japan at Mercari ranges from ¥8.48M to ¥12.35M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Mercari's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/2/2025

Average Total Compensation

¥9.73M - ¥11.09M
Japan
Common Range
Possible Range
¥8.48M¥9.73M¥11.09M¥12.35M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Mercari, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (8.32% quarterly)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (8.32% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Mercari in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥12,347,791. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mercari for the Financial Analyst role in Japan is ¥8,476,026.

