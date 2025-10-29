Management Consultant compensation in United States at McKinsey ranges from $121K per year for Business Analyst to $388K per year for Partner. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $245K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for McKinsey's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/29/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$110K
$0
$10.9K
Senior Business Analyst
$166K
$151K
$0
$15.2K
Associate
$213K
$199K
$0
$14.3K
Senior Associate
$225K
$204K
$0
$20.4K
