Kaseya
Kaseya Salaries

Kaseya's salary ranges from $40,778 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $105,440 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaseya. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 2 $68.1K
Senior Software Engineer $77.4K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Sales
Median $80K

Account Manager

Product Manager
Median $105K

Customer Service
$42.2K
Human Resources
$88.2K
Management Consultant
$96.6K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Project Manager
$71.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$78.3K
Solution Architect
$40.8K
The highest paying role reported at Kaseya is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $105,440. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaseya is $78,290.

