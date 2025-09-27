Company Directory
Kaseya
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Kaseya Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Kaseya ranges from PLN 255K per year for Software Engineer 2 to PLN 291K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kaseya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

PLN 603K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Kaseya?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kaseya in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 327,642. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaseya for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 274,918.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kaseya

Related Companies

  • QGenda
  • ArborMetrix
  • Accruent
  • Rightpoint
  • Verys
  • See all companies →

Other Resources