Software Engineer compensation in Poland at Kaseya ranges from PLN 255K per year for Software Engineer 2 to PLN 291K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Poland package totals PLN 265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kaseya's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer 2
PLN 255K
PLN 255K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 291K
PLN 290K
PLN 0
PLN 1.5K
Staff Software Engineer 1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
