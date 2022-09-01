Company Directory
Hightouch

Hightouch Salaries

Hightouch's salary ranges from $176,400 in total compensation per year for a Data Science Manager at the low-end to $306,000 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hightouch. Last updated: 8/20/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Data Science Manager
$176K
Sales
$306K

Sales Engineer
$229K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

At Hightouch, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Hightouch is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $306,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hightouch is $209,733.

