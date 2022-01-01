Glassdoor Salaries

Company Directory
Glassdoor's salary ranges from $11,551 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $342,705 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glassdoor. Last updated: 9/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $151K
Software Engineer $176K
Senior Software Engineer $224K
Lead Software Engineer $260K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $192K
Software Engineering Manager
Manager $333K
Senior Manager $311K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
Data Scientist
Median $190K
Product Designer
Median $153K
UX Researcher
Median $254K
Business Operations Manager
$205K
Customer Success
$122K
Data Analyst
$129K
Data Science Manager
$250K
Marketing Operations
$343K
Program Manager
$279K
Project Manager
$110K
Sales
$11.6K
Technical Program Manager
$139K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glassdoor is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $342,705. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glassdoor is $192,000.

Other Resources