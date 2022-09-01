Payscale Salaries

Company Directory
Payscale's salary ranges from $80,400 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $193,463 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Payscale. Last updated: 10/24/2025

Software Engineer
Median $118K
Chief of Staff
$151K
Marketing
$155K

Product Manager
Median $121K
Sales
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $175K
Solution Architect
$160K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Payscale is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $193,463. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Payscale is $153,425.

