Fullscript
Fullscript Salaries

Fullscript's salary ranges from $55,164 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $127,104 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fullscript. Last updated: 8/15/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L2 $86.4K
L3 $111K
L4 $88.7K
L5 $127K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $74.3K

UX Designer

Financial Analyst
$61.2K

Marketing
$55.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$119K
FAQs

