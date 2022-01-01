Company Directory
Asurion
Asurion Salaries

Asurion's salary ranges from $44,100 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $230,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Asurion.

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $90.2K
Software Engineer 2 $142K
Tech Lead $169K
Software Engineer 4 $190K
Software Engineer 5 $222K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $160K
Product Manager
Median $145K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $230K
Business Analyst
Median $93K
Product Designer
Median $123K
Accountant
$57.1K
Business Operations Manager
$94.9K
Customer Service
$52.8K
Data Science Manager
$179K
Financial Analyst
$69.3K
Human Resources
Median $99K
Information Technologist (IT)
$44.1K
Legal
$75.4K
Marketing
$209K
Marketing Operations
$118K
Product Design Manager
$185K
Program Manager
$156K
Sales
$65.3K
Solution Architect
$72.6K
UX Researcher
$139K
The highest paying role reported at Asurion is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $230,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Asurion is $123,333.

