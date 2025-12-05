Company Directory
FD Technologies
FD Technologies Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Canada at FD Technologies ranges from CA$66K to CA$95.8K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for FD Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/5/2025

$54.2K - $63K
Canada
$47.8K$54.2K$63K$69.4K
What are the career levels at FD Technologies?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at FD Technologies in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$95,796. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at FD Technologies for the Human Resources role in Canada is CA$66,010.

Other Resources

