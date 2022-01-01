Company Directory
11:FS Salaries

11:FS's salary ranges from $79,395 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $99,494 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of 11:FS. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Data Scientist
$98K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Software Engineer
$79.4K

FAQs

Nejvyšší hlášená platová pozice ve společnosti 11:FS je Produktový manažer at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou kompenzací ve výši $99,494. To zahrnuje základní plat a případné akciové kompenzace a bonusy.
Mediánová roční celková kompenzace hlášená ve společnosti 11:FS je $98,000.

