Fastenal Salaries

Fastenal's salary ranges from $18,199 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $120,600 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Fastenal. Last updated: 8/31/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $20.7K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$33.1K
Business Analyst
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Development
$52.3K
Data Analyst
$64.3K
Data Scientist
$19K
Information Technologist (IT)
$18.2K
Sales
$121K
Technical Program Manager
$25.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Fastenal is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $120,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Fastenal is $33,114.

