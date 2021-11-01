Company Directory
Excella
Excella Salaries

Excella's salary ranges from $78,390 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $185,925 for a Management Consultant at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Excella. Last updated: 8/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Business Analyst
$78.4K
Data Scientist
$158K

Management Consultant
$186K
Product Designer
$95.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$183K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Excella is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $185,925. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Excella is $129,893.

Other Resources