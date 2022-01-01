Company Directory
Ultimate Software
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ultimate Software Salaries

Ultimate Software's salary ranges from $70,745 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in Germany at the low-end to $189,945 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ultimate Software. Last updated: 9/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Business Analyst
$99.5K
Data Scientist
$190K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.7K
Product Designer
$76.9K
Product Manager
$184K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

Didžiausią atlyginimą Ultimate Software gauna Duomenų mokslininkas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $189,945. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Ultimate Software yra $104,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ultimate Software

Related Companies

  • Esri
  • Welcome
  • OnPrem Solution Partners
  • Cloudwick
  • Genesys
  • See all companies →

Other Resources