The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in India package at Ericsson totals ₹9.49M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ericsson
Software Engineering Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹9.49M
Level
L7
Base salary
₹8.49M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹999K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
24 Years
What are the career levels at Ericsson?

₹13.98M

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Ericsson in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹9,566,858. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ericsson for the Software Engineering Manager role in India is ₹9,488,861.

