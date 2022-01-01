Company Directory
Ciena
Ciena Salaries

Ciena's salary ranges from $33,419 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in India at the low-end to $275,000 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ciena. Last updated: 10/13/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
P1 $69.7K
P2 $84.9K
P3 $108K
P4 $105K

Backend Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
P1 $67.7K
P3 $105K
P4 $155K

ASIC Engineer

Optical Engineer
Median $83.1K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $275K
Business Analyst
$86.7K
Customer Service
$87.3K
Data Science Manager
$139K
Data Scientist
$78.9K
Management Consultant
$180K
Marketing
$252K
Mechanical Engineer
$66.8K
Product Designer
$101K
Sales
Median $116K
Sales Engineer
$150K
Solution Architect
$110K
Technical Program Manager
$95.8K
Technical Writer
$33.4K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Ciena, Share/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ciena is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciena is $103,078.

