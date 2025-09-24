Ericsson Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 425K per year for JS4 to SEK 942K per year for JS8. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 689K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus JS4 ( Entry Level ) SEK 425K SEK 425K SEK 0 SEK 0 JS5 SEK 524K SEK 511K SEK 10.1K SEK 2.9K JS6 SEK 651K SEK 639K SEK 7.1K SEK 5.6K JS7 SEK 695K SEK 694K SEK 807.7 SEK 0 View 2 More Levels

