Ericsson
Ericsson Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Sweden at Ericsson ranges from SEK 425K per year for JS4 to SEK 942K per year for JS8. The median yearly compensation in Sweden package totals SEK 689K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Ericsson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
JS4
(Entry Level)
SEK 425K
SEK 425K
SEK 0
SEK 0
JS5
SEK 524K
SEK 511K
SEK 10.1K
SEK 2.9K
JS6
SEK 651K
SEK 639K
SEK 7.1K
SEK 5.6K
JS7
SEK 695K
SEK 694K
SEK 807.7
SEK 0
Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

