Company Directory
Endava
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Endava Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States package at Endava totals $155K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Median Package
company icon
Endava
Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per annum
$155K
Level
Manager
Base salary
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
10 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Endava?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineering Manager offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Endava in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Endava for the Software Engineering Manager role in United States is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Endava

Related Companies

  • FDM Group
  • Kainos
  • CI&T
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • See all companies →

Other Resources