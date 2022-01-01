Company Directory
CI&T
CI&T Salaries

CI&T's salary ranges from $17,078 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Brazil at the low-end to $121,295 for a Product Design Manager in Australia at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of CI&T. Last updated: 9/11/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $26.6K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $33.9K
Data Analyst
$20.2K

Data Scientist
$17.1K
Human Resources
$95.1K
Product Design Manager
$121K
Product Manager
$42.2K
Project Manager
$42K
Recruiter
$22.6K
FAQ

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ CI&T คือ ผู้จัดการการออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $121,295 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ CI&T คือ $33,892

Other Resources