Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Endava ranges from RON 90.9K per year for Software Engineer to RON 356K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 114K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) RON 90.9K RON 90.9K RON 0 RON 0 Senior Software Engineer RON 188K RON 186K RON 2.3K RON 0 Lead Software Engineer RON 212K RON 212K RON 0 RON 0 Principal Software Engineer RON 356K RON 339K RON 16.9K RON 0

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RON ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

