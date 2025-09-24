Software Engineer compensation in Romania at Endava ranges from RON 90.9K per year for Software Engineer to RON 356K per year for Principal Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Romania package totals RON 114K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Endava's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/24/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
RON 90.9K
RON 90.9K
RON 0
RON 0
Senior Software Engineer
RON 188K
RON 186K
RON 2.3K
RON 0
Lead Software Engineer
RON 212K
RON 212K
RON 0
RON 0
Principal Software Engineer
RON 356K
RON 339K
RON 16.9K
RON 0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title