DraftKings
DraftKings Salaries

DraftKings's salary ranges from $86,028 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $302,625 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of DraftKings. Last updated: 8/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L10 $155K
L9 $207K
L8 $253K
L7 $267K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L7 $249K
L6 $303K
Product Manager
L8 $205K
L7 $193K

Business Analyst
Median $112K
Data Scientist
Median $175K
Data Analyst
Median $90K
Product Designer
Median $148K
Data Science Manager
$265K
Financial Analyst
$159K
Marketing
$124K
Programme Manager
$92.5K
Recruiter
$86K
Vesting Schedule

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At DraftKings, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at DraftKings is Software Engineering Manager at the L6 level with a yearly total compensation of $302,625. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DraftKings is $175,000.

