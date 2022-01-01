Company Directory
Grubhub
Grubhub Salaries

Grubhub's salary ranges from $19,632 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $320,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Grubhub. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Software Engineer 1 $140K
Software Engineer 2 $170K
Senior Software Engineer $217K
Staff Software Engineer $272K

Back-End Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager II $165K
Senior Product Manager $196K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $320K

Data Scientist
Median $150K
Business Analyst
Median $95K
Data Analyst
Median $140K
Data Science Manager
Median $185K
Accountant
$126K
Business Operations
$296K
Business Operations Manager
$125K
Financial Analyst
$87.6K
Human Resources
$74.6K
Marketing
$51K
Marketing Operations
$103K
Partner Manager
$115K
Product Designer
$19.6K
Programme Manager
$160K
Recruiter
$101K
Sales
$128K
Solution Architect
$85.6K

Data Architect

Technical Programme Manager
$101K
UX Researcher
$98K
Vesting Schedule

40%

Yr 1

30%

Yr 2

15%

Yr 3

15%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 40% vests in the 1st-Yr (40.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-Yr (7.50% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-Yr (3.75% quarterly)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-Yr (3.75% quarterly)

25%

Yr 1

25%

Yr 2

25%

Yr 3

25%

Yr 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Grubhub, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-Yr (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-Yr (6.25% quarterly)

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Grubhub is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $320,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Grubhub is $127,379.

Other Resources