Company Directory
Continental
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Continental Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Continental totals ₹2.8M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Continental's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/28/2025

Median Package
company icon
Continental
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per annum
₹2.8M
Level
L2
Base salary
₹2.8M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Continental?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Continental in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,852,770. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Continental for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹1,802,692.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Continental

Related Companies

  • KPIT
  • Siemens
  • Daimler
  • Mentor Graphics
  • Henkel
  • See all companies →

Other Resources