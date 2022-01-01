Company Directory
Henkel
Henkel Salaries

Henkel's salary ranges from $14,250 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Turkey at the low-end to $129,350 for a Mechanical Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Henkel. Last updated: 9/14/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $107K
Business Analyst
$62.7K
Chemical Engineer
$93K

Data Analyst
$119K
Data Scientist
$48.4K
Financial Analyst
$70.5K
Investment Banker
$77.4K
Materials Engineer
$74.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$129K
Product Designer
$94.1K
Product Manager
$70.2K
Project Manager
$102K
Sales
$14.2K
Venture Capitalist
$68.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Henkel is Mechanical Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,350. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Henkel is $76,005.

