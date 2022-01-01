Company Directory
Coffee Meets Bagel Salaries

Coffee Meets Bagel's median salary is $140,700 for a Product Designer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coffee Meets Bagel. Last updated: 11/19/2025

Product Designer
$141K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coffee Meets Bagel is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $140,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coffee Meets Bagel is $140,700.

